A woman and three children were injured as a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson

A 36-year-old woman and three children—a 12-year-old boy and two girls aged 12 and 13—were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson.

According to local authorities, an enemy shell struck a residential building where civilians were present. All four victims suffered blast injuries and acute stress reactions. After examination and first aid, doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for the victims.

Source: Censor.NET.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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