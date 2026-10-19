On October 19, there were 177 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops along the front lines. The highest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

“In total, 177 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this day. The enemy launched one missile strike and 47 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 4,911 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,775 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions,” the report states.

Over the past 24 hours, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector near Staritsa, Malaya Vovcha, Izbytske, Vilcha, Okhrimivka, Zakharivka, Karaichne, Bochkove, Zybine, and Radkivka; three of these clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, our units prevented the enemy’s advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Druzhlyubivka, Chervonyi Stav, Zelenaya Dolina, and Lyman, repelling nine attacks.

Three attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Sloviansk sector in the areas of Yampil, Piskunivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Druzhkivka, and Novopavlivka; three of these engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriiv Yar, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske; one battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 26 invaders were killed and 6 wounded here today; four vehicles, one piece of specialized equipment, and one enemy drone control post were destroyed. Four vehicles, two pieces of specialized equipment, two drone control centers, and 27 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 167 drones of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Nine attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yegorivka.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro sectors, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated more territory than Russia has captured since the beginning of fall: is the balance of power on the front shifting?

The Ukrainian General Staff refuted Russian claims about the capture of a number of settlements, including Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka. Andriy Kovalyov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated that Ukrainian troops have liberated more territory than the Russian army was able to capture during the same period.

A Reuters report on the conflicting statements from both sides notes that the Ukrainian side denied Russian reports of large-scale territorial gains. The agency also emphasized that it was unable to independently verify all claims regarding changes in territorial control.

Operation “Vivaldi”: How the Ukrainian Armed Forces Thwarted Russian Plans in Donetsk Oblast

One of the key examples of Ukrainian counterattacks this fall was Operation “Vivaldi” in the Lyman sector. The Third Army Corps officially confirmed that it took place in September, following several months of combat operations during which Ukrainian units gradually eliminated the Russian salient in northern Donetsk Oblast.

Read us on