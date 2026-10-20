Russian shelling of the Kherson region over the past 24 hours has wounded 18 people, including a child

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people, including one child, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The following towns and villages were subjected to enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Molodetske, Dniprovske, Blagovishchenske, Yantarne, Novodmytrivka, Dar’yivka, Ingulets, Zarichne, Fedorivka, Mykilsk, Lymants, Ponyativka, Chaychyne, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kostyrka, Novovorontsovka, Kucherske, Khreshchenivka, Novovoskresenske, Dudchany, Milove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Sablukivka, Tyahynka, and Kherson.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in settlements across the Kherson region; in particular, three private homes were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

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