Three people were killed when a drone crashed onto a road near Chabaniv

On the morning of October 20, a Russian drone strike hit near the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the village of Chabany, close to a shopping center. A fire broke out among the vehicles at the scene. Three people were killed.



“Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed and four others were injured. Information regarding the number of victims is being verified,” according to a statement from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.



Prosecutors, SBU investigators, and other law enforcement agencies are working

at the scene. Traffic on this section of the road is restricted. Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war.



As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of the drone crashing onto the road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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