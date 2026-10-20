A Russian "Shahed"-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Reports subsequently emerged that the drone had crashed onto the road and set cars on fire.

According to preliminary information, debris fell onto the roadway, causing cars to catch fire.

Information regarding casualties, the extent of the damage, and the official circumstances of the incident is currently being verified.

[video width="608" height="840" mp4="https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-1224.mp4"][/video]

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0123.mp4"][/video]

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 848 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

Since the evening of October 19, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. The shelling damaged private homes, infrastructure, and vehicles, and caused a fire.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 19 to the morning of October 20—Russian invaders carried out nearly 40 strikes on 21 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. The attacks resulted in casualties, as well as damage to and destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region with strike drones. The strike damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings, according to Taras Pastukh, head of the regional military administration.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure caused power outages in certain regions of Ukraine. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Read us on