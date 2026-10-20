In September, Mission Control recorded more than 1.8 million mission results

In September 2026, the Ukrainian military recorded more than 1.8 million completed missions in the Mission Control system. Since the beginning of the year, the number of such records has increased more than ninefold—from approximately 196,000 per month to more than 1.8 million.

“In September 2026, the military recorded over 1.8 million completed missions in Mission Control. At the beginning of the year, approximately 196,000 such records were processed through the system each month. Over the course of nine months, this figure has increased more than ninefold,” the report states.

Mission Control is one of the modules of the DELTA combat ecosystem, which allows the military to record the results of completed missions, analyze them, and use the data obtained for further combat planning.

In effect, the system continues the combat cycle after weapons or equipment have been deployed: the results are recorded, analyzed, and can be factored into the planning of subsequent operations.

Currently, Mission Control is used to track the results of the use of unmanned systems and artillery. Air defense units, army aviation, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are gradually being integrated into the module’s operations.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of October 1, since the active implementation of Mission Control began in March, drone operators have submitted the following reports:

Nearly 3.6 million reports on reconnaissance missions.

Over 3 million reports on missions to engage enemy targets.

Over 1.02 million logistics missions using drones.

Nearly 168,000 logistics missions using ground-based robotic systems (GRS).

Nearly 500,000 missions to intercept aerial targets.

Nearly 370,000 remote mining missions using drones.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the increase in data volume in Mission Control allows for a more comprehensive assessment of combat results across the entire Defense Forces, enables the comparison of the effectiveness of different approaches, and facilitates the use of this information for planning future operations.

“The growth in the volume of data in Mission Control allows us to gain a more comprehensive view of combat results across the entire Defense Forces—to analyze them, compare the effectiveness of different approaches, and use the information obtained during further planning. Thus, Mission Control becomes not just a tool for recording results, but part of a unified digital cycle of ‘planning—execution—analysis—next decision’ within the DELTA ecosystem,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

The ministry also noted that, as of July, the DELTA system was recording more than 6,600 enemy targets hit daily.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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