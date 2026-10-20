Russia has carried out 848 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region; there is one fatality and several people have been injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 848 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

According to Ivan Fedorov, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 14 airstrikes on Balabine, Kushugum, Zarichne, Yasna Polyana, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Veselyanka, Orikhiv, Vilnyanka, and Vasynivka over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 613 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked dozens of settlements in the region. Among them were Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Novoivanivka, Matviivka, Kozakivske, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Two attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were also recorded, targeting Zaporozhets and Chervona Krynytsia.

Another 219 artillery strikes hit Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

According to Ivan Fedorov, 83 reports were received regarding damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

Russian troops continue to use aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery to attack populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing civilian deaths and injuries as well as infrastructure damage.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

Since the evening of October 19, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. The shelling damaged private homes, infrastructure, and vehicles, and caused a fire.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 19 to the morning of October 20—Russian invaders carried out nearly 40 strikes on 21 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. The attacks resulted in casualties, as well as damage to and destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region with strike drones. The strike damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings, according to Taras Pastukh, head of the regional military administration.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

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