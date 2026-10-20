All six power units at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are in cold shutdown mode

The situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains difficult: all six power units are in “cold shutdown” mode, and the water level in the cooling pond has dropped to 12.27 meters, below the minimum required level of 15 meters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence reports, the occupying administration is unable to provide the plant with the necessary reserves of diesel fuel in case of a complete power outage, and is therefore considering reducing the number of backup generators and covertly supplying low-quality fuel. In addition, the plant is facing an acute shortage of qualified personnel: only 1,450 employees out of the required staff are currently on site, and the Kremlin has rejected Ukraine’s proposal to supply power via the “Ferosplavna-1” line.

In Energodar itself, the humanitarian situation remains critical—the city systematically experiences disruptions in communications, water, electricity, and fuel, while Russian military forces are deliberately intensifying the population’s isolation from information.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, 63 countries supported a resolution on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards in Ukraine. The document, in particular, calls for the withdrawal of unauthorized Russian military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the restoration of Ukraine’s full sovereign control over the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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