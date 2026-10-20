During a seven-week special operation in the Sumy region, fighters from the Group 10 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of Ukrainian supply routes.

During this time, Ukrainian special forces cleared more than 600 hectares of forest of Russian troops and handed over the captured positions to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that during the operation, Ukrainian fighters struck more than 1,100 enemy targets, eliminated 108 Russian soldiers, and captured another 29.

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Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Andriy Biletsky will lead the new “Center” military group.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video message directly from Svyatogorsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.

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