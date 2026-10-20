Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Carpathian region twice in one day

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Russian army struck one of the energy infrastructure facilities twice during the day.

According to Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, one person was injured in the latest attack and is receiving the necessary medical care. Emergency services are on the scene, and efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy strike are underway.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital,when. The top floor of the building caught fire

In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, drone debris fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed drones.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

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