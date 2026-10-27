Ukrainian drones appeared at the summit in Moscow attended by Putin

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital. Due to the air threat and security measures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, restrictions were imposed, leading to the cancellation of 29 flights and the delay of 82 others, and passenger planes are bypassing the Moscow air hub.

In addition, mobile internet was forcibly shut down in central Moscow due to events involving the Kremlin leader, causing widespread disruptions to navigation apps and maps. Authorities have also blocked traffic and pedestrian access on key bridges and streets around the Kremlin and Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment.

In parallel with the FSEG, the Russian capital is preparing to host the “Russia–Africa” summit, which will include a series of bilateral meetings involving Russian leadership.

Source: Vazhnye Istorii.

From October 27 to 29, Russian authorities will restrict access to mobile internet within the Third Ring Road in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development explained these measures as necessary for security during the “Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries” (FGEC) and the “Russia–Africa” summit, which Putin will attend.

Earlier, a large-scale mobile internet outage occurred in St. Petersburg. The outage coincided with Putin’s arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and hold working meetings with the governors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that restrictions on mobile internet during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which Putin also attended, were imposed to prevent security threats. These threats are said to come from Ukraine.

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