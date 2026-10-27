Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro

Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and one person was injured.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and the condition of the injured person is being verified.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

On October 23, Russian troops launched another strike on Dnipro and its suburbs.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, and there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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