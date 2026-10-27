The Ukrainian Ministries of Education and Science and of Digital Transformation have called on the international scientific community to cease institutional cooperation with Russian academic and research institutions.

The open letter emphasizes that Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine’s scientific infrastructure, while its scientific institutions continue to participate in international research projects and publications.

Ukraine calls on universities, research institutes, and scientific organizations to suspend joint projects with Russian institutions. International scientific publishers are also urged to reject, without peer review, manuscripts from authors representing Russian academic organizations and to suspend the editorial privileges of representatives from such institutions.

Ministries clarified that the call specifically concerns institutional ties with Russian scientific organizations, rather than the citizenship, nationality, or ethnic origin of individual researchers.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

In Ukraine, lifetime state scholarships have been awarded to eight distinguished scientists who have reached the age of 70. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the corresponding decree on September 25.

Currently, two scientists are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, where two floors were destroyed. There are wounded, and several people remain unaccounted for. This was reported by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

At Russian universities and research institutes, pressure is mounting on professors and researchers who have spoken out against the war or the government. According to the publication T-invariant, employees are being summoned for interviews with the FSB, and the contracts of some of them are not being renewed after they were placed on unofficial lists of “unreliable” individuals. According to journalists, the highest number of such cases has been recorded in St. Petersburg.

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