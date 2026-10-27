A ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region took effect on October 27.

The ceasefire zone was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.

This was announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

According to her, the timeline for implementing the ceasefire was accelerated to protect the civilian population and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Source: Melania Trump (official statement)

A humanitarian mission began in Oleshky on October 27, during which a bilateral ceasefire was declared in the area of operations. This was reported by Budanov.

Earlier, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant area could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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