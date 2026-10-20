A soldier with the call sign “Sailor” shared his memories of his first extended deployment to the front lines, which lasted about a month without reliable communication with his family. According to him, before the war he considered himself a pacifist, but the harsh combat experience and the constant threat of enemy drones changed his views.

While on the front lines, he managed to send his sister a short message saying he was alive. Later, a signalman brought him a reply consisting of just one word—“thank you.” According to the soldier, that moment evoked extremely strong emotions in him and finally convinced him of just how important his family is to him. During his service, the soldier also gained command experience and completed a special leadership course in the United Kingdom.

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Source: 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko.

Soldiers from the Group 10 special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, during a seven-week special operation in the Sumy region, thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of Ukrainian supply routes.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video message directly from Sviatohirsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.

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