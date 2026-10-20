In the evening, Russian troops attacked Kyiv’s energy infrastructure. Around 6:00 p.m., a strike was recorded at one of the power facilities in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to him, emergency services began heading to the scene after the strike. “Emergency services are on their way to the scene,” Klitschko noted.

Power outages occurred in four districts

At 6:14 p.m., DTEK reported that part of Kyiv was left without power due to the Russian attack. Power outages were reported in four districts of the capital:

Shevchenkivskyi;

Svyatoshynskyi;

Solomyanskyi;

Pecherskyi.

Utility workers have begun efforts to restore power to residents as quickly as possible. At the same time, the company did not specify exactly how many customers were left without power. “Utility workers are already working to restore power as quickly as possible,” DTEK reported.

Electric transit has been partially suspended in Kyiv

Due to a power outage in the overhead contact system, electric transit service has been temporarily suspended on several sections of the city. This was reported by “Kyivpastrans.” The restrictions affected the following streets and locations:

Degtyarivska Street;

Danylo Shcherbakivsky Street;

Taras Shevchenko Boulevard;

Yakub Kolas Street;

Sevastopol Square;

Valeriy Marchenko Square;

the area around the “Lukyanivska” metro station;

the area around the “Shulyavska” metro station.

Kyivpastrans noted that it will provide further updates on the resumption of service and any subsequent changes to public transportation operations.

Energy officials are assessing the consequences of the attack

Ukrenergo reported that after the air raid alert ended, specialists began assessing the consequences of the strike and carrying out emergency repair work. At the same time, power utility workers are working to restore power supply using backup circuits. “After the air raid alert ended, energy specialists began assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out emergency restoration work. At the same time, specialists are restoring power supply via backup circuits,” the company stated.

The reports did not specify the extent of damage to the power facility, any possible casualties, or the exact timeline for restoring power. Information regarding the operation of public transit is also expected to be updated later. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.