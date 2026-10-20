A drone struck between warehouses in the Kyiv region—there are casualties

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone struck an area between warehouse buildings. Three people were injured in the attack, and a truck was also damaged. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone was reported to have struck an area between warehouse buildings. Three people are known to have been injured. According to preliminary data, a truck was also damaged by the strike. Information regarding the condition of the injured and other possible consequences of the attack is currently being verified.

Details regarding the damage and the circumstances of the strike have not yet been reported. Updates are expected. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council, on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv today, October 20, one person was killed and seven others were injured. Five of the injured were hospitalized.

A Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region today, October 20. Reports subsequently emerged of the drone crashing onto the road and setting cars on fire.

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