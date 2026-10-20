Russia is spreading a fake story about an actor with a dog at the sites of the strikes

Russia has ramped up a disinformation campaign about an alleged “actor with a dog” who supposedly appears in photographs taken at the sites of Russian attacks.

Even the official social media pages of Russian diplomatic missions have joined in spreading this fake story.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Russians are simultaneously spreading other false stories, including one about a “boy who buried several fathers.”

The Center notes that such information campaigns aim to convince Western audiences that the Ukrainian government is fabricating or staging events of the war. This is part of the Russian narrative about a “staged war.”

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

A soldier recounted the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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