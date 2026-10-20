Russia has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times, damaging homes and cars

Since the evening of October 19, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. The shelling damaged private homes, infrastructure, and vehicles, and caused a fire.

The Russian invaders used drones and an aerial bomb.

In Dnipro, private homes were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian troops struck the Hrushevskyi community. A private home and an infrastructure facility were damaged there.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the invaders attacked the Shakhtarska, Petropavlivska, and Ukrainska communities. A private home and vehicles were damaged as a result of the strikes. A fire also broke out.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivska and Marganetska communities, came under Russian attack.

Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, striking residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 19 to the morning of October 20—Russian invaders carried out nearly 40 strikes on 21 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. The attacks resulted in casualties, as well as damage to and destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region with strike drones. The strike damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings, according to Taras Pastukh, head of the regional military administration.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure caused power outages in certain regions of Ukraine. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Read us on