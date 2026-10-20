Russia has attacked the Sumy region nearly 40 times in the past 24 hours; there are casualties and damage

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 19 to the morning of October 20—Russian invaders carried out nearly 40 strikes on 21 settlements in 14 territorial communities in Sumy Oblast. The attacks resulted in casualties, as well as damage to and destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the Sumy community, an 86-year-old woman was injured as a result of a strike by a Russian drone. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

In addition, two other women sought medical attention after being injured in previous Russian attacks:

a 56-year-old woman who was wounded on October 16 by an enemy drone strike in the Zno-Novgorod community;

An 83-year-old woman who was injured on October 17 as a result of mortar shelling in the Seredino-Budsk community.

The highest number of Russian strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. For their attacks in the region, Russian troops used artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—including FPV drones—as well as guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the shelling, civilian facilities and residential buildings in several communities sustained damage:

Hlukhiv community — damaged civilian infrastructure and a residential building;

Bezdrika community — a private residential building was damaged;

Shostka community — a private residence was damaged;

Berezivska community — a private residential building was damaged;

Rychkiv Community — damaged farm buildings and structures;

Romny community — a non-residential building was damaged;

Sumsk community — a damaged private house, road surface, and apartment buildings;

Esman Community — destroyed residential buildings;

Yampil Community — a damaged Ukrposhta vehicle.

Russian troops continue to shell border towns and other settlements in the Sumy region, using various types of weapons. The attacks are resulting in injuries to civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region with strike drones. The strike damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings, according to Taras Pastukh, head of the regional military administration.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

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