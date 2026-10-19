One person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a residential area in Khmelnytskyi. The victim’s body was found at the site of the attack, while search and rescue operations are ongoing—rescuers are searching for one more person.

“According to relatives, there may have been two people in the house. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and specialists are looking for the other person,” Tyurin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

As previously reported, the head of the regional administration had earlier reported three casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

There were 204 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours as of October 19, according to the General Staff.

We should add that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region more than 20 times over the course of the evening.

As a reminder, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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