On the evening of October 19, an explosion was heard in Rivne during an air raid alert that was declared in the region at 7:36 p.m. due to an attack by Russian drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of an enemy jet-powered UAV moving toward the regional capital from the east, after which an explosion occurred in the city at 9:06 p.m. At that time, there was no official information from local authorities regarding damage or casualties.

This was reported by Suspilne.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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