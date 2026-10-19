Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed more than 400 Russian drones in the past 24 hours

On October 18, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 418 of the 463 Russian attack drones of various types that the occupiers used to attack the country’s territory.

“On October 18, the enemy deployed 463 attack UAVs of various types: ‘Shahed-131/136/238,’ ‘Parodia,’ ‘Gerbera,’ “Banderole/Dan-T,” and “Italmas.” Ukraine’s air defense forces neutralized 418 of them. The effectiveness of the countermeasures was 90.28%,” the statement reads.

As noted by the General Staff, “Behind these figures lies the daily, arduous work of our defenders. However, even such a high success rate does not guarantee complete safety. Every drone that was not successfully neutralized remains a threat to people.”

“Therefore, we ask that you do not ignore air raid alerts and do not share information about air defense operations on social media,” the agency urged.

At the same time, the General Staff assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strengthen their air defense, improve methods for detecting and destroying enemy targets, and build capabilities to counter new threats, particularly jet-powered strike UAVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 114 enemy drones overnight.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 16, 2026 — General Staff.

Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, a predominantly private-sector neighborhood, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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