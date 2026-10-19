Explosions rocked Lutsk during a Russian attack

On the evening of October 19, Russian troops attacked Lutsk. Explosions were heard in the city during the attack.

What is known about the attack on Lutsk?

An alert was declared for the Lutsk and Kamin-Kashirsky districts at 8:54 p.m. Later, it was extended to the Kovel and Volodymyr districts as well.

Attack drones were heading toward the region. In particular, there were reports of a jet-powered drone heading toward Lutsk.

By around 9:18 p.m., explosions could be heard. City Council Secretary Andriy Razumovskyi provided an update on the air defense operations in the city.

The drone approaching Lutsk was lost from radar. Further reconnaissance of the enemy target was then conducted.

However, as of the time of publication, there is no information on the possible consequences of the attack. Should local authorities provide such information, we will certainly update this report.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents.

Russia has again attacked an energy facility in the Ternopil region.

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As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

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