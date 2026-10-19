Occupiers killed six people in the Kharkiv region, including two children — Zelenskyy

Russian troops launched a strike with a “Shahed”-type drone on a park near a café in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed in the attack, including two children. =

Among the dead was a girl named Angelina, who was born in August 2025 and was in a stroller at the time of the strike. Her mother, Inna, died in the hospital. An 11-year-old girl was also killed. Another 14 people were injured, including six children. Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine under these circumstances and helps us shoot down ‘shahids,’ shoot down missiles, and stop Russian assaults. These are horrific photos, but behind them lie shattered lives and the truth about this war. We need to protect lives. Ukraine needs air defense. We cannot think about money with Russia as long as it continues its senseless war. We ask that sanctions against Russia NOT be lifted until the killings stop. We ask America to stand strong; we ask that the Lindsey Graham Act be enacted. We ask Europe to continue its support. We ask that everything possible be done to bring about peace and ensure security. Ukraine wants peace. It is Russia that has been insisting on continuing the killings all this time. The world has enough power to stop the war. We must finally use that power—against the killers,” the statement reads.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region. Twelve people were injured in the attacks, including residents of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, and Izium. In the city, residential buildings, gas stations, a hotel, power lines, and 17 vehicles were damaged.

Russian occupation forces have made a breakthrough into the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the settlement of Anishchyne (known as Aniskine until 2025) in the Velykoburlutsky direction of the Kharkiv region. Currently, the enemy is attempting to consolidate its positions on the occupied lines and expand the breach along the flanks.

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