Three US House Democrats — Gregory W. Meeks, Adam Smith and Jim Himes — said they intend to advance legislation to strengthen American support for Ukraine. They issued a joint statement following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s conversation with a bipartisan group of members of Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for congressional action

The lawmakers said that the US Congress firmly and unequivocally supports Ukraine and must urgently reaffirm that support. They accused the administration of President Donald Trump of pursuing a pro-Russian course. The legislators also stated that Russia, the aggressor state, continues to commit war crimes and kill civilians.

According to the lawmakers, Congress must play a more active role in shaping US policy toward Ukraine, as the administration’s current approach, in their view, does not guarantee Kyiv the necessary level of assistance.

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Security, economic and intelligence assistance

Meeks, Smith and Himes said they would seek to engage representatives of both parties in advancing legislative initiatives that would require the Trump administration to provide Ukraine with security, economic and intelligence support. According to them, this is necessary to protect Ukraine’s population from the brutal and illegal Russian invasion.

The Democrats also said that weakening Ukraine’s defense capabilities would not help achieve a lasting peace agreement. In their view, Congress must act in support of Ukraine, protect the interests of the United States and its allies, and demonstrate that authoritarian aggression will not be rewarded.

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