In Ukraine, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade said it evacuated a wounded serviceman from the front line with the help of an aerial drone. As ABC News Australia reports, the brigade’s drone unit released footage of the operation and called it the world’s first evacuation of a fighter from the battlefield by an aerial unmanned vehicle.

Evacuation from a dangerous position

In the published footage, the drone descends to the ground, after which a man in combat gear secures himself to an onboard winch. The unmanned vehicle lifts him into the air and transports him to a safer position, where fellow service members met the soldier and arranged his further evacuation to a hospital.

The brigade’s drone unit said the operation was completed successfully. The wounded man is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and his life is no longer in danger. The location of the evacuation was not disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ayudag-6 drone

The drone’s manufacturer, Gurzuf Defence, said that the serviceman had spent nearly a year and a half at a dangerous combat position. According to the company, an attempt to reach him by conventional means posed a deadly risk to the rescue team.

An Ayudag-6 hexacopter was used for the operation. Ukraine had previously used ground-based unmanned systems to evacuate the wounded, while ABC News Australia calls this case the first reported use of an aerial drone for such a task. Several days earlier, Ukraine began frontline tests of the The StarGate medical drone by SkyFall, which can carry up to 150 kilograms on a stretcher.

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