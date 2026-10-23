Ukrainian fighters thwarted the occupiers' plans for the Donetsk region, according to the ISW

Since the beginning of September 2026, the Russian army has lost 241 square kilometers more of Ukrainian territory than it has managed to capture. The pace of the occupying forces’ advance has slowed, while Ukrainian forces are regaining the initiative in certain sectors of the front.

According to ISW data, since September 1, 2026, Russian troops have lost 241 square kilometers more of Ukrainian territory than they have captured.

The pace of the Russian army’s advance has noticeably slowed compared to 2025. Throughout 2026, the occupiers have been advancing an average of 0.25 square kilometers per day.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces have seized the initiative on several fronts throughout the year.

One such operation was Operation “Vivaldi” in the Lyman sector. According to the data provided, during this operation, Ukrainian forces liberated over 270 square kilometers of territory and thwarted the Russian command’s plans to encircle the “Fortress Belt.”

Another factor that could complicate the situation for Russian troops is the rising number of personnel losses. Estimates suggest that Russia’s recruitment of new soldiers is not keeping pace with losses at the front.

Since the beginning of October 2026, the Russian army has lost nearly 37,000 service members. By comparison, this figure stood at 31,270 for the entire month of October 2025.

Thus, according to the data provided, Russian troop losses for the first part of October 2026 have already exceeded the figure for the entire same month of the previous year.

The ISW notes that in the coming months, the Russian command may face additional difficulties if Ukraine continues to maintain the initiative and thwart Russia’s offensive plans.

If this scenario unfolds, Russian commanders may increase pressure on the Kremlin, demanding some form of mobilization.

Consequently, the slowdown in Russian advances, territorial losses, and the rising number of military casualties could create additional problems for Moscow as the war against Ukraine continues.

This is according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Charter,” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Prior to this, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

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