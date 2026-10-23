On the night of October 23, Russian troops attacked the Volyn region with rocket-powered drones. As a result of the strike, nearly 105,000 customers were left without power, and water supply was partially restricted in Lutsk.

According to the Volyn Regional State Administration, the region was attacked by “Shahed”-type jet drones. More than 10 drones were directed toward Volyn during the night.

The strikes targeted energy facilities in the Lutsk and Kovel districts. As a result, nearly 105,000 customers were left without electricity.

Water supply was also partially restricted in Lutsk.

“Emergency crews are working around the clock and doing everything possible,” the Regional State Administration noted.

In addition, one person was injured and a house was damaged in the Lutsk district.

This was reported with reference to Roman Romanyuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

Russian drones damaged power facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region.

New power outages caused by Russian strikes were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions, according to Ukrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to publish photos or videos from sites of attacks on energy infrastructure.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that Russia systematically targets. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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