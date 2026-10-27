Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 1,400 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released these figures as of October 27, 2026.

As of October 27, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,581,840 (+1,400) individuals;

tanks – 12,448 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,609 (+0);

artillery systems – 51,653 (+21);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,241 (+2);

air defense systems – 1,727 (+1);

aircraft – 449 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0) units;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,025 (+7) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 584,252 (+1,794) units;

cruise missiles – 5,138 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 167,472 (+232) units;

special equipment – 4,859 (+1) units

Source: General Staff

The previously occupied Luhansk region came under a massive UAV attack.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

As a reminder, DeepState reported Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.

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