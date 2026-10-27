During its attack on Kyiv, Russia destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina

As a result of a Russian airstrike overnight, the office of Ukrainian cosmetics and manicure products manufacturer Nika Zemlyanikina was completely destroyed. Along with the building, machinery and equipment were destroyed, and the damages are estimated at tens of thousands of U.S. dollars.

According to the businesswoman, the building that housed the company’s office was reduced to rubble. However, all team members remained unharmed, as they were not inside the building during the nighttime strike.

“Fortunately, all our people are safe. But the office is gone. And with it, the machinery and equipment… All the machinery burned down—tens of thousands of dollars in losses… The warehouse is located elsewhere, and the products are intact. Everything will continue to operate as usual for customers,” Nika Zemlyanikina wrote on her Facebook page.

Despite the destruction of the office and the loss of equipment, the company will continue to operate as usual. According to the founder, the warehouse facilities are located elsewhere, so the finished products were not damaged.

This will allow the brand to continue fulfilling orders and serving customers as usual.

On Monday evening and into Tuesday night, Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

In the capital, strikes were recorded on an administrative building and two non-residential structures in the Podilskyi district. Metro infrastructure on the Pivdennyi Bridge was also damaged.

Damage was also reported on the campus of a university, in Kyoto Park, in residential buildings, and at a school in the Desnianskyi district.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

This was reported by the brand’s founder and international instructor, Nika Zemlyanikina.

On the evening of October 26, a Russian drone damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Chernivtsi region, leaving part of Chernivtsi without electricity. The power outages disrupted public transportation, traffic lights, and water supply systems.

As a reminder, power outages lasting up to nine hours are scheduled for Kyiv Oblast on October 27.

The Ministry of Energy reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—have been canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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