In October, unmanned aerial vehicle forces eliminated more than 12,000 invaders
In October, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) confirmed more than 12,000 combat and non-combat casualties among Russian troops. The highest number of enemy casualties was recorded in the Dobropil-Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole sectors.
According to the Delta system, the average daily number of confirmed enemy casualties in October was 542. This is 52.6% higher than in August, when the figure stood at 355 per day, and 20.7% higher than the September figure of 449.
As of 8:00 a.m. on October 23, the “Pidrachuyka SBS” online scoreboard recorded 12,013 enemy combatant casualties (killed in action and evacuated for medical reasons) and 47,891 enemy targets struck. On average, Ukrainian drones strike 2,162 targets per day.
According to published data, 5,239 Russian military casualties were recorded in the Dobropillia-Pokrovsk sector, and another 3,012 in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors. In total, these sections of the front account for 68.6% of the reported enemy casualties.
Forces have struck over 10,000 occupiers in the first 19 days of October.
Robert Madyar Brovdi harshly criticized the intervention of partners in the war.
Madyar described the situation in the liberated villages near the front lines.
Madyar warned of a possible intensification of Russian attacks and a new mobilization.