In October, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) confirmed more than 12,000 combat and non-combat casualties among Russian troops. The highest number of enemy casualties was recorded in the Dobropil-Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

According to the Delta system, the average daily number of confirmed enemy casualties in October was 542. This is 52.6% higher than in August, when the figure stood at 355 per day, and 20.7% higher than the September figure of 449.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 23, the “Pidrachuyka SBS” online scoreboard recorded 12,013 enemy combatant casualties (killed in action and evacuated for medical reasons) and 47,891 enemy targets struck. On average, Ukrainian drones strike 2,162 targets per day.

According to published data, 5,239 Russian military casualties were recorded in the Dobropillia-Pokrovsk sector, and another 3,012 in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors. In total, these sections of the front account for 68.6% of the reported enemy casualties.

Specifically, the figures provided pertain exclusively to units of the SBS Group and do not include results from any other units of the Joint Forces Operation. All results have been verified in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Delta situational awareness system.



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