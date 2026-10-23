Restrictions on military Starlink remain in place in Ukraine despite Trump's statements

Restrictions on the operation of the military Starlink system remain in place in Ukraine, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that they had been lifted. This was reported by an adviser to the President of Ukraine.

“We are still seeing the same restrictions, so nothing has changed at this point,” wrote presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump had called Musk to demand that the Starlink restrictions for Ukraine be lifted.

Prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not involved in restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Musk himself claimed that he had nothing to do with it either—arguing that Starshield belongs to the U.S. government and is under its control, and that decisions regarding restrictions on the system’s use are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, both are involved in slowing down Starshield: Musk, a well-known Putin supporter, approached Trump with a proposal to impose speed limits on the system, and the U.S. president agreed.

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