In the city of Berezniki in Russia’s Perm Krai, an attack is underway on the “Azot” chemical plant, which is part of JSC “Uralchem.”

“Azot” is a large chemical production complex located on a site covering approximately 140 hectares.

The plant consists of approximately 90 production buildings.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack, possible damage, and the extent of the losses incurred has not yet been specified.

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This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

As a reminder, Ukrainian military forces detected and destroyed a Russian "Buk-M1" anti-aircraft missile system that the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Drone operators from the Ukrainian “Bulava” unit attacked a Russian fuel truck that had delivered a new batch of fuel to a gas station serving Russian military vehicles. A Ukrainian drone struck the truck before it even had time to park at the gas station.

On the night of October 23, drones attacked occupied Luhansk. Following the attack, the city experienced power outages.

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