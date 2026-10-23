Video: A key data center of the tax service in Russia was attacked

On October 23, a data center belonging to the Russian Federal Tax Service, located in Gorodets in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, came under attack. According to preliminary reports, the facility stores and processes data from government registries and tax databases.

The consequences of the attack could potentially affect the operation of a number of the Russian Federation’s government digital systems.

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No information has yet been provided regarding the extent of the damage, possible service disruptions, or the circumstances of the attack.

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Source: Exilenova+

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As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical complex in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.

On the night of October 23, drones attacked occupied Luhansk. Following the attack, the city experienced power outages.

In addition, the Ukrainian military detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aircraft.

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