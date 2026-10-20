Video: Russia attacked the Kyiv region, killing three people and injuring six others

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region, killing three people and injuring six others. In the Obukhiv district, the strike hit a production and warehouse building located within one of the communities.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy strike caused a fire at the site of the attack. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and began clearing up the aftermath of the shelling. Three people were killed in the attack, and six others were injured.

Rescue workers extinguished the fire, but work at the site of the strike continues. In particular, State Emergency Service personnel are continuing to clear the rubble of the damaged building.

State Emergency Service psychologists were also on the scene, providing psychological support to people affected by the Russian shelling.

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