Russian strike on Kyiv kills 21-year-old woman — RMF24

In Kyiv, Ukraine, a 21-year-old woman was killed in a nighttime missile attack by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. Another eight people were injured, RMF24 reported, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Metro station and medical facility damaged

According to Klitschko, one of the metro stations on Kyiv's left bank was damaged in the strike. Buildings, including a medical facility, were also damaged.

In the Solomianskyi district, missile debris damaged a 25-story residential building. The Russian attack also affected energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine once again did not receive a warning from its allies about Russia preparing a ballistic strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jet-powered drone shot down over Lviv

RMF24 reported the confirmed downing of a Russian jet-powered drone over Lviv. According to the outlet, the aircraft circled over the Lviv region for several dozen minutes.

After it was shot down, its debris fell on the southern outskirts of Lviv, damaging 11 residential buildings and eight cars. No one was injured as a result of the falling debris.

Air raid alerts were also declared that night in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions.

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