Pilot Oleksandr Zhybrov was posthumously named a Hero of Ukraine

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Zhybrov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine along with the Order of the Golden Star. On the first day of the full-scale invasion, February 24, 2022, he engaged Russian troops in combat, and after his Su-25 was shot down, he deliberately crashed the burning aircraft into a column of invading forces. Zhibrov also served as a mentor to Ukrainian pilots who later became Heroes of Ukraine themselves.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Zhybrov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the “Golden Star.” The corresponding decree No. 1048/2026 was signed by the President of Ukraine. Zhybrov was the squadron commander of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade. On February 24, 2022, the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he was one of the first to take his Su-25 ground-attack aircraft into the sky.

According to the Air Force, the pilot attacked Russian troops, destroyed part of the enemy convoy, and halted its advance. However, during the battle, Zhybrov’s aircraft was shot down. Military officials note that the pilot no longer had a chance to eject or return to the airfield. He then steered the burning aircraft toward the Russian occupiers.

This act became one of the examples of self-sacrifice by Ukrainian soldiers in the early hours of the great war. Zhybrov continued fighting even when his plane sustained critical damage and there was almost no chance of survival.

He trained future Heroes of Ukraine

The Air Force emphasizes that Zhybrov’s contribution was not limited to his final battle. He was an experienced pilot and mentor who passed on his knowledge to younger pilots. Among his students were Ukrainian military pilots Rostyslav Lazarenko, Danylo Murashko, Vadym Blahovysnyi, and Yegor Seredyuk. They later also became Heroes of Ukraine.

Command officials note that Zhybrov helped young pilots master this complex profession, prepared them for combat missions, and shared his own experience with them. His students continued to defend Ukraine’s skies during the full-scale war. “Our future lies with these young people,” Zhybrov used to say.

The Air Force emphasizes that he did not live to see his students receive the highest state awards. However, his experience and training became an important part of their professional journey.

“I will protect you and all Ukrainians”

The article about the pilot also quotes his words to his wife and daughter. Before his death, he said, “I will protect you and all Ukrainians.” These words convey not only his attitude toward his family but also his sense of responsibility toward the people he was defending. On the first day of the full-scale invasion, Zhybrov remained in combat, carrying out his mission.

His posthumous award of the title Hero of Ukraine was a recognition of his courage and self-sacrifice. He will be remembered both for his final battle and for his contribution to the training of Ukrainian pilots who continue to defend the country. This was reported by the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

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