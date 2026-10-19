Five people killed in Nova Vodolaha as a result of a Russian drone strike

According to updated information, five people were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on the central park in Nova Vodolaha, not six as previously reported. Another 15 people were injured.

"Two children and three adults were killed in Nova Vodolaha. The deceased are women aged 28, 34, and 36, and girls aged 11 and 1.2 years. As of now, 15 people have been injured, including 7 children,” Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He had previously reported six fatalities, including three children, and 15 injured, including seven children.

This was reported by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Video: Soldiers of the Third Corps showed combat footage and prisoners of war during Operation Vivaldi.

The Third Army Corps posted the video on social media.

The Third Army Corps and its attached units liberated three more settlements—Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi. According to Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky, during the new phase of Operation “Vivaldi,” Ukrainian forces recaptured 101 km² of territory, while the Russian army lost approximately 3,000 soldiers.

Earlier, Zelenskyy presented awards to military personnel for their participation in Operation Vivaldi.

A local counteroffensive or a strategic recapture of the Donbas: what lies behind Operation “Vivaldi.”

Operation Vivaldi is compounding problems for Russian propaganda and military correspondents, according to the ISW.

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