Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the "Center" Military Group, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

“Could we have done more? We can do more even now. Not only that, but I’ll give you a spoiler: in the near future, Ukraine will achieve positive results quite comparable to those of ‘Vivaldi.’ I think this will happen within a month or a month and a half,” he said at a press conference in Kharkiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The commander added that “in the near future, we will definitely bring more good news to Ukraine.”

Biletsky expressed his conviction that Ukrainian forces could continue offensive operations, but for this to happen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must identify the main sector and concentrate offensive forces there. In particular, the brigadier general recalled that this year there were attempts to form an offensive group in the Ocheretine direction, where there has been some progress and success.

“(... but one should not compare the defensive capabilities of a single corps with those of a strategic force,” he explained.

“Vivaldi” is an offensive operation by the Third Army Corps under the command of Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. Over the course of the operation, the Defense Forces have restored full Ukrainian control over 16 settlements and liberated 277 km². Enemy losses amount to 8,000 Russian soldiers.

The operation was carried out by forces from the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the 3rd Special Operations Battalion, the 25th Special Forces Battalion, and the 21st Special Forces Battalion “KRAKEN,” as well as attached units: the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Border Guard Detachment, the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment “Dozor,” tactical groups from the 8th Special Operations Regiment, "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine, K-2 of the Special Forces Service, and unmanned units of the "A" Special Operations Center.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

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