The Third Army Corps has released a video from the action cameras of soldiers who participated in the fourth phase of the “Vivaldi” military operation. As a result of a successful maneuver by Ukrainian forces, Russian occupiers were surrounded, suffered casualties, and were forced to retreat en masse or surrender.

Assault groups from the Third Assault Brigade, the 60th and 125th Mechanized Brigades, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, as well as units of the 66th Mechanized Brigade and the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment. The published footage shows close-quarters combat, the liberation of the settlements of Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, and Kolodyazi, as well as the capture of Russian soldiers and African mercenaries.

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The Third Army Corps released the video on social media.

The 3rd Army Corps and its attached units liberated three more settlements—Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi. According to Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky, during the new phase of Operation “Vivaldi,” Ukrainian forces recaptured 101 km² of territory, while the Russian army lost approximately 3,000 soldiers.

Earlier, Zelenskyy presented awards to military personnel for their participation in Operation Vivaldi.

A local counteroffensive or a strategic recapture of the Donbas: what lies behind Operation “Vivaldi.”

Operation Vivaldi is compounding problems for Russian propaganda and military correspondents, according to the ISW.

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