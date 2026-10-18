Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region

Emergency power outages are being implemented in the Bucha District of the Kyiv Region. “Kyiv Region, Bucha District: emergency power outages are being implemented per an order from Ukrenergo,” the company’s statement reads.

DTEK emphasized that during emergency outages, hourly schedules do not apply. Therefore, power may be cut off without prior notice. Residents of the district will be kept informed of further changes via DTEK’s official Telegram channel. The DTEK Group reported this on its Telegram channel.

On the evening of October 17, emergency power outages were implemented in the Obukhiv, Fastiv, and Bucha districts of the Kyiv region. The restrictions apply to part of the Kyiv region.