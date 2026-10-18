Twelve people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling

Russian troops continue to attack Kharkiv and settlements in the region. Over the past day, four districts of the regional capital and nine settlements in the region came under fire. There are casualties, and residential buildings, businesses, stores, and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged. “Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Twelve people were injured as a result of the shelling,” he said.

Where the casualties are

In Kharkiv, three men aged 66, 42, and 39, as well as a 26-year-old woman, were injured. Another 25-year-old female resident of the city suffered an acute stress reaction. In the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, four people were injured: two men aged 52 and 41, and two women aged 20 and 39. In Izium, a 76-year-old woman was injured. Two other local residents, aged 65 and 63, experienced acute stress reactions.

In addition, medical personnel treated a 62-year-old man who was injured on October 13. At that time, in the village of Borova in the Izyum district, he was wounded by the explosion of an unknown device.

Which districts of Kharkiv came under attack

Russian troops attacked the city with drones and a missile. The Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Slobidskyi districts were targeted.

As a result of the shelling, two apartment buildings, power lines, and two gas stations were damaged. A hotel, a civilian business, and 17 vehicles were also damaged.

Consequences of the attacks in districts across the region

Russian strikes damaged residential buildings and other structures outside Kharkiv as well. In the Bohodukhiv district, specifically in Zolochiv, two apartment buildings and one private home were damaged. A garage, a store, and three cars were also damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a private home and two outbuildings in the village of Troitske were destroyed. In the village of Velykyi Burluk, a preschool was damaged. In the Izium district, in the town of Izium itself, five private homes were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, Russian strikes damaged a private home in the village of Ruski Tishky and a warehouse in Dergachi. And in the village of Martove in the Chuhuiv district, power lines were damaged.

An evacuation center in Lozova took in 149 people

Amid the shelling, the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region continues. Over the past day, the transit evacuation center in Lozova took in 149 people. In total, 65,320 people have been registered there since the center began operating.

Consequently, Russian attacks over the past day have resulted in 12 people being wounded and damage to civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and several districts of the region. The damage from the shelling includes residential buildings, vehicles, commercial facilities, and public utilities. Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the shelling.

Russian occupation forces have made a breakthrough into the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Anishchyne (known as Aniskine until 2025) in the Velykoburlutsky direction of the Kharkiv region. Currently, the enemy is attempting to consolidate its positions on the captured front lines and expand the breach along the flanks.

Russian troops launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. At least three people were injured in the attack, and residential buildings were damaged.