Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke emotionally about the behavior of certain allies who are attempting to use their own leverage to influence the course of the war. The officer emphasized that gratitude for the assistance provided must not turn into subservience, as defending sovereignty remains the top priority.

According to the officer, partners’ attempts to demonstrate who is in control of the situation cause significant harm to the overall narrative of the struggle, in which black must remain clearly black and white must remain clearly white. Despite any political or technical obstacles, the commander assured that Ukraine will stand firm and achieve its goal.

Source: Brovdi’s Telegram channel.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk was responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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