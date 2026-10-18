Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, stated that since the beginning of fall, Ukrainian forces have liberated more territory than the Russian occupation forces have managed to seize.

The head of state emphasized the strength of the Ukrainian front and highlighted the successes of active defense in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The President refuted claims by Russian propagandists that the enemy was approaching Zaporizhzhia, confirming that Ukrainian defense forces are defeating the occupiers 20 kilometers from the city. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces, the Third Army Corps, the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, unmanned aerial vehicle units, as well as the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Special Operations Forces (SSO), the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR) for their effective long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Third Army Corps and its attached units liberated three more settlements—Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi. According to Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky, during the new phase of Operation “Vivaldi,” Ukrainian forces recaptured 101 km² of territory, while the Russian army lost approximately 3,000 troops.

A local counteroffensive or a strategic recapture of the Donbas: what lies behind Operation “Vivaldi.”

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