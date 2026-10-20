In Chabany, cars burst into flames seconds after the explosion—an eyewitness described the attack

In Chabany, Kyiv Oblast, cars stuck in a traffic jam caught fire following an explosion on the morning of October 20. According to an eyewitness, drivers stopped and tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but the fire quickly engulfed the vehicles.

The man told “Suspilne” that the explosion occurred when he stopped due to the traffic jam. He said there were four or five more cars behind him, and shortly after the explosion, he saw the cars on fire.

“We stopped, grabbed the fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but it was already impossible,” the eyewitness said.

He also noted that a person was lying on the ground at the scene, who was later taken away in an ambulance. At the time of the interview, the man did not know the person’s condition.

According to the eyewitness, people who had stopped near the scene joined in the efforts to put out the fire, but the cars burned up very quickly.

Source: Suspilne

In addition, a drone crashed in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

We should add that three people were killed when a drone crashed onto a road near Chabaniv.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down over Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a drone crashing onto the road and cars catching fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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