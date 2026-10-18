Russian troops have once again shelled critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported that on October 18, Russian occupation forces once again struck a critical infrastructure facility in the region. Due to the risk of overloading the power grid, she urged residents of the region to minimize their electricity consumption and avoid turning on high-power appliances simultaneously.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, this week has been the most difficult for the Vinnytsia region since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over the past few days, 218 enemy targets were detected in the region’s airspace, most of which were jet-powered drones.

As a result of the massive aerial attacks, energy facilities, Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure, the industrial sector, and residential buildings sustained damage. In total, seven people were injured during the recent attacks, four of whom remain in hospitals.

Source: Ukrinform.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. In Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In Rivne Oblast, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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