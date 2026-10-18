The death toll from a Russian airstrike in Kherson has risen

On October 18, a 58-year-old resident of Kherson died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian airstrike on the Korabelny district of the city the day before.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the death toll from the October 17 attack had risen to two, while another 35 people sustained injuries of varying severity. The enemy launched an airstrike around 4:00 a.m., wounding, among others, two doctors and two children, and during a second round of shelling less than an hour later, a 64-year-old ambulance driver was killed.

Source: Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Throughout Sunday, October 18, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than twenty times, using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire.

In the Rivne region, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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