Russian troops have shelled four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times

Throughout Sunday, October 18, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than twenty times, using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that the Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykiv districts came under enemy fire.

As a result of the shelling in the Nikopol district, a civilian woman was injured and will receive outpatient treatment. Civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in the region were also damaged, including a cultural institution, a pharmacy, a private residence, agricultural equipment, and farm buildings.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. In Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In the Rivne region, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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