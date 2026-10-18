Russian drones attacked civilian vehicles in the Kharkiv region

On Sunday, October 18, Russian forces carried out a series of drone attacks on civilian vehicles in the Kharkiv region, injuring four people.

The first incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the highway between the towns of Velykyi Burluk and Nova Oleksandrivka, where an enemy drone struck a Volkswagen T4 minibus. As a result of the attack, a 49-year-old man was injured, and a 55-year-old female passenger was diagnosed by medical personnel with an acute stress reaction.

Later, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district, an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian VAZ 2121 car. A 58-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife were injured in the strike, but because their injuries were minor, they declined hospitalization.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Rivne and surrounding settlements. Civilian infrastructure facilities were among the targets, and fires broke out following the attack. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, the fires have already been contained, and there is currently no information on any injuries.

Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery.

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